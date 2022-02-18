Hundreds oppose plans for Wheels site

Aerial view of the Birmingham Wheels site

Birmingham City Council made a successful bid to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund to “remediate” the former Birmingham Wheels site which it says has 26 separate areas of Japanese knotweed growth.

The site was until recently home to the Birmingham Wheels sports facility but closed in October following a year-long row between the tenants of the site and the city council, which owns the land.

The city council has said it is working with the tenants to find a new site for activities previously provided including racing and speed skating.

Now, the city council’s planning committee is due to consider a planning application for land remediation works including the removal of 9,160 square metres of Japanese knotweed at the area – now called Bordesley Park.

The Government’s website states landowners do not legally have to remove Japanese knotweed it is causing a nuisance – but they can be prosecuted for causing it to spread into the wild.

A report to councillors states the works would not include the “removal, disturbance or damage” of any sports facilities, tracks or buildings.

But opponents of the scheme are concerned demolition will be the next stage and the land will be developed.

Some of the concerns raised among a total of 594 objections received include: “Unclear whether protections in place for sports and recreational facilities including associated infrastructure will be adhered to by applicant.

“Works to treat Japanese knotweed cannot lead to the demolition of sports facilities on the site.

“Description should remove ‘land remediation’ to confirm works are only minor. Currently the application is misleading and circumvent the demolition of sports facility.”

The objections bemoan the loss of the sports site and add all operators’ facilities “were in excellent condition and being used at almost full capacity at the point that the council refused to extend lease on park”.

Sport England also objected to the plans and have requested “alternative and viable sites” are provided for the former sports provided on the site.

A planning officer states any considerations about the future of the sports facilities provided on the site are not matters for the committee at this stage.

They said: “Whilst the Sport England objection is noted, it should be highlighted that the proposed works to remove Japanese knotweed will be undertaken without impacting on any existing sporting facilities and they would be unaffected by the proposal.

“Therefore, issues related to the future operation or potential relocation of the sports which exist on the current site are not material considerations in the determination of this application, and such matters would need to be reviewed further as part of any future redevelopment proposals for the site.”

Recommending the plans are approved, the officer said: “The principle of the development is acceptable and required in order to allow for the long-term regeneration in accordance with the Bordesley Park Area Action Plan and GA7 of the BDP [Birmingham Development Plan] 2017.

“The scheme is also acceptable in terms of its impact on ecology and trees, subject to conditions and would not negatively impact on the highways network, residential or visual amenity.”