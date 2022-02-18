350-home plan for former factory site opposed over wildlife concerns

Aerial view of the former MG Factory site

St Modwen Developments Ltd have submitted an outline planning application for a 350-home development at land to the west and north of the A38 Bristol Road South in Longbridge.

The site was formerly part of the wider MG Rover car plant which closed in 2005, and all buildings were demolished ten years ago ahead of redevelopment.

A total of 62,700 square metres of the site is proposed for new housing while 77,900 square metres is proposed for new public open space, general green space, landscape planting and river enhancement works.

Access arrangements from the A38 Bristol Road are set to take up 14,000 square metres.

An illustrative masterplan included with the application shows a range of housing forms could be put in place including one and two-bed flats and two to four-bed houses.

Five letters of objection were received following a public consultation, with concerns including noise and wildlife destruction, dust pollution and loss of green view.

The objections stated: “Please seek an increase in biodiversity by at least providing an environment that retains its present level of wildlife.”

A planning officer has recommended the plans are approved subject to a legal agreement to secure 20 per cent affordable housing.

This would include 18 per cent discounted open market (discounted at 80 per cent of its open market value) and two per cent social rent.

The officer said: “The proposed development would continue to expand the mix and tenure of residential properties within the Longbridge AAP [area action plan] area in accordance with policy requirements.

“The proposed development would sit on allocated residential land and would accord with the number and density requirements of the AAP, subject to further detailed design during future reserved matters submissions.

“The submitted parameters plan would be acceptable and in accordance with policy.

“There would be no adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring occupiers and the proposed development would have a beneficial impact on ecology and landscape locally.

“I therefore consider the proposal would constitute sustainable development and I recommend that planning permission is granted.”