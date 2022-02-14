Fire engineering course aimed at improving building safety

Fire engineering degree apprentice David Cooper.

David Cooper, a firefighter based at West Midlands Fire Service’s Northfield station in South Birmingham discussed his career journey so far with Minister of State for Building Safety and Fire Lord Stephen Greenhalgh explaining how the apprenticeship programme has helped him to realise his goals.

The part-time Higher-Level Degree Apprenticeship in Fire Engineering, offered by Birmingham City University and developed in partnership between the National Fire Chiefs Council and the UK’s commercial fire engineering industrial sector, is a response to new Government legislation and recommendations and requirements for a workforce to address the shortfall.

The public inquiry and the investigations into the Grenfell tragedy in 2017 identified a 'massive competency gap' and an opportunity for people to acquire new skills in fire engineering across the UK, with the Government currently progressing a new Fire Safety Bill and Building Safety Bill through Parliament.

The resulting fire engineering degree apprenticeship is the first of its kind in the UK.

David said: "It has been a brilliant journey for me so far – and to speak with the minister early in the course was a great experience.

"We’re grateful that he gave his time to find out more about our work and to share encouragement.

"As with any challenge, I’d say to anyone considering this apprenticeship to grasp the opportunity with both hands."

The degree course is ideally suited to those currently working in the Fire and Rescue Service and in Fire Engineering consultancies, works to a national standard and employers can use the Apprentice Levy Fund to pay for the course, with students combining full-time employment with four years of part time study to achieve a formal qualification.

Area Commander Steve Ball, of West Midlands Fire Service, said, “We’re proud to be partnering with Birmingham City University for this apprenticeship degree opportunity.

"West Midlands Fire Service is committed to reducing risk across our communities, and this includes a focus on the built environment.