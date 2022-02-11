Black Country business people urged to volunteer for the NSPCC

NSPCC volunteer Gary Peal

Garry Peal chairs the NSPCC Birmingham Business Board, which is a group of volunteers from various professional backgrounds who come together to organise and coordinate local high-profile fundraising projects and events.

Their biggest fundraiser in the calendar is the annual Laughter Ball which raises up to £50,000. The Ball was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Garry joined the NSPCC board meeting in 2015, after being invited to a meeting, and was appointed chairman in December 2019.

Garry said: "Don’t think about it. Don’t hesitate. Do it.

"This is a great and worthwhile cause. The NSPCC is a household name and is one that everyone has heard of. Despite being a large charity, the NSPCC relies on public donations for the majority of its income and, despite restrictions brought on by the pandemic, the charity has continued to be there for children and young people."

He added: "And so, the charity is dependent on everyone doing their little bit in order to help keep it going. This is why we’re calling on more local business people to join the board.

"Not only do we need dedicated ‘doers’ but people who can open doors and connect the charity with other organisations and businesses, and the right people in the companies who are choosing their next charity of the year."

Amanda Synnott, the NSPCC’s community fundraising manager for Birmingham, said: "We are so incredibly grateful to our volunteers on the Business Board like Garry, who dedicate themselves to helping protect children and young people by raising vital funds and awareness in Birmingham. Without people like Garry, and all of our volunteers, it would not be possible for the NSPCC to still be there for children.

"If you think you can help the Business Board with your skills, commitment and business connections then come along and join us. With your help, we can prevent child abuse and create a better and safer world for the next generation. We are here for children, and you can be too by joining the Board today."