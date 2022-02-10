Woman jailed after sharing videos encouraging terrorism

Aaminah Amatullah. Photo: West Midlands Police

Aaminah Amatullah, from Livingstone Road in Handsworth, was found guilty of two offences under section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 in December last year.

The 38-year-old was sentenced on Thursday at Birmingham Crown Court.

Chief Superintendent Kenny Bell, who leads Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU, said: “We cannot underestimate the dangerous nature of extremist propaganda and the influence it can have; which is why it is so important to hold to account those who share with others such social media posts.

“Communities defeat terrorism, and it remains vitally important that the public reports any suspicious activity to police. We can only succeed where we have the support of the public, and communities have shown time and time again that they are united in their rejection of those who wish to divide us, and spread hate in the name of extremism.”