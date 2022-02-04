Driver loses Clean Air Zone appeal despite claiming he paid

Sean Alabaster with his car after recieving a CAZ fine for non-payment

Sean Alabaster is adamant he paid the charge after travelling from his home in Llanhilleth, South Wales to visit the city for car maintenance work on December 13.

After receiving a fine in the post he queried it and was told the £8 payment he made on the day of the trip had been returned to his account.

He appealed the fine with Birmingham Council – but has since been told the appeal has failed.

He has now paid the penalty charge notice (PCN) - which cost £120 because the 14-day period in which the discount of £60 applied has now elapsed.

Mr Alabaster, 53, a relationship manager for a website who drives a Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200, said he has been told the payment “timed out”.

He said: “They said they have not issued the PCN incorrectly so I lost the appeal. It’s a ‘he said/she said’ argument.

“This absolutely shows it’s not about pollution, it’s about cash in the bank for them.”

A Birmingham Council spokesperson said in response: “For someone who receives a Clean Air Zone penalty charge notice they have the option to pay the charge or they can submit a challenge if they believe it has been issued incorrectly.

“If they choose to pay the charge they have up to 14 days, from the date of issue, to pay a reduced fee of £60. Or they have up to 28 days, from the date of issue, to pay the standard charge of £120.

“If they choose to challenge the penalty charge notice they have up to 28 days from the date of issue to do so.

“To make this whole process as clear and as transparent as possible the penalty charge notice includes the grounds for a challenge, in line with the relevant legislation, and the council has published clear guidelines on how it considers all representations.”