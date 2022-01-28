Notification Settings

Man and woman found dead in Birmingham family home after police force entry

By David StubbingsBirminghamPublished:

A man and woman have been found dead after police forced entry into a family home in Birmingham.

Swancote Road, Stechford, Birmingham. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police said the woman, aged 21, and the man, aged 47, were discovered at a property in Swancote Road, Stechford, at about 9.30pm on Thursday.

Officers forced entry into the house after concerns were raised that the couple were not responding to calls or messages.

Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

A specially-trained family liaison officer is supporting family members and the property has been sealed off for forensic examinations to take place.

Chief Superintendent Mat Shaer, from Birmingham East Police, said: "This is truly awful and my heart goes out to the couple's family and friends.

"It was clear that nothing could be done to save the man or woman.

"No doubt this will come as a huge shock to neighbours and the local community.

"But we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public."

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

