Swancote Road, Stechford, Birmingham. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police said the woman, aged 21, and the man, aged 47, were discovered at a property in Swancote Road, Stechford, at about 9.30pm on Thursday.

Officers forced entry into the house after concerns were raised that the couple were not responding to calls or messages.

Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

A specially-trained family liaison officer is supporting family members and the property has been sealed off for forensic examinations to take place.

Chief Superintendent Mat Shaer, from Birmingham East Police, said: "This is truly awful and my heart goes out to the couple's family and friends.

"It was clear that nothing could be done to save the man or woman.

"No doubt this will come as a huge shock to neighbours and the local community.