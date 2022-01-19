Move to tackle anti-social behaviour in Birmingham is 'three years too late'

Birmingham City Council House

This week the cabinet agreed to the introduction of a public spaces protection order (PSPO) for the city centre, which would give police greater powers to combat anti-social behaviour and includes a ban on threats or abuse and anti-social street drinking.

Under the new measures, police would work under a three strike system whereby offenders are issued with a written warning on their first offence, a ticket on their second offence and finally a Fixed Penalty Notice or summons to court on the third breach.

Introduction of the PSPO follows an extensive public consultation undertaken by the council last year, with a huge 93.8 per cent of respondents saying they agreed that a PSPO was the best solution to tackle antisocial behaviour issues in the city centre.

And deputy leader of the Conservative group, Councillor Ewan Mackey believes that the measures should have been introduced far sooner.

“I think this is about three years too late,” he said.

“I welcome its introduction but I’d have liked to have seen it bought in sooner.

“I think residents, businesses, police have been very keen to see this introduced – there’s been a knock-on effect I think, and while this has been delayed some of the PSPO’s elsewhere in the city have been held up as well.

“So I welcome it, it’s just a shame that it wasn’t here sooner.”

Introduction of the new measures has led many to fear for the city’s homeless community, with concerns that begging may be criminalised under the PSPO.

However, speaking at today’s meeting, a council officer insisted that every effort would be taken to work with the city’s homeless and ensure that the new measures did not result in homeless people being forced out of the city centre.

“Our approach in Birmingham is always to offer that hand of support and friendship first, and we listen very closely to the advice given to us but our partners in the homelessness, drug and alcohol mental health support sectors,” he said.