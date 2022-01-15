Driver flees after parked car is rammed off driveway and into house

The car collided with a parked car, which then smashed through a bay window

The white Nissan Juke was parked in the street when another car crashed into it at around 3am, pushing it off the driveway and down, through the bay window and into the living room below.

The driver of the grey car that hit the Nissan fled the scene on Cheverton Road, in the Northfield area of Birmingham. Police, who attended the scene alongside fire crews from Kings Norton and Northfield, are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Cheverton Road, Birmingham at 3am this morning to reports a car had collided with another car that had crashed into the side of a house.

The white Nissan Juke was parked in the road when it was hit and crashed into the house. Photo: @WMFSKingsNorton

"The occupants of the house were not hurt and there is not believed to be any structural damage to the house.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car who left before emergency services attended the scene.

"Anyone with information, please get in touch quoting log 415 of 15 January."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service added: "One car was in collision with a parked car on a driveway, which forced the parked car through the window.