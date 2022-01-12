Cyclist dies in crash with car

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a car and a push bike that had collided on Friday Lane, Barston at 9.52am on Wednesday.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the West Midlands CARE Team and a critical care car from the air ambulance service was sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, crews discovered a woman who was the cyclist, she had sustained life threatening injuries.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff at the scene, it became clear that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased at the scene.