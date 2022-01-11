Man dies in fall from upper floor at Selfridges in Birmingham

Selfridges is closed today following the death

It happened just after 7pm on Monday and is not being treated as suspicious by the police.

Selfridges, in The Bullring, was closed on Tuesday but will reopen to the public on Wednesday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.08pm to reports of a patient that had fallen from a height at Bullring, Birmingham.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found one patient, a man, he had sustained life-threatening injuries.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff at the scene, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man has sadly died after falling from the upper level of Selfridges just after 7pm on Monday.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner. Our sympathies are with his family and friends."

A statement from Selfridges said: Following an incident instore last night, the emergency services attended and we have been assisting them with their enquiries. Selfridges Birmingham will remain closed today, reopening on Wednesday 12th January."