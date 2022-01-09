Rail services were disrupted along the West Coast Mainline after the power failure at Birmingham New Street

The failure occurred with the power supply at Birmingham New Street Station in the early hours of Sunday, January 9, leaving services on the West Coast Mainline towards Wolverhampton unable to run.

It meant passengers having to find alternative travel arrangements towards Smethwick, Dudley Port, Tipton and Coseley as engineers worked to repair the overhead power lines.

A train running on the lines was also left stranded for several hours as engineers and a rescue team worked to get the train moving again.

The incident was reported around 8.40am with West Midlands Railway issuing a message on its website that the problem had been reported and engineers were on their way.

Passengers looking to travel between Birmingham and Wolverhampton were able to use tickets on National Express Bus Services, while passengers at Wolverhampton were able to use other services when travelling towards Shrewsbury and Liverpool.

West Midlands Railway sent out a message around 11.10am to state that power had been restored, with the broken down train on the line also being reported as active around 1.10pm.