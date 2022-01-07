Notification Settings

Police release CCTV images of tragic cyclist on towpath minutes before dying in canal water

By Adam SmithBirminghamPublished:

Police have released CCTV images of a pensioner's last bike ride before he was found dead in a canal last month.

Police have released these images of the cyclist
Paul Morris can be seen riding down the Birmingham Main Line Canal towpath just after 6pm on Tuesday, December 21.

He was found unresponsive in the water at 6.15pm and despite the efforts of passers by and paramedics performing CPR he died at the scene.

The 65-year-old's death is being treated as unexplained after a forensic post mortem examination was inconclusive.

Four bikes were fished from the water during a search of the scene (picture SnapperSK)

Detective Inspector Ade George said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Morris’ family at this really sad time.

"There is nothing to suggest there was any foul play involved in his death, however we want to understand exactly what happened and to give his family the answers they need."

He added: "There is very little CCTV along this stretch of the canal so I’m asking for anyone who was around the area between 5pm and 7pm on the evening, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk quoting reference number 3308 of 21/12/21."

https://twitter.com/WMPolice/status/1479512119133491202

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

