More than 13,000 missing people reports dealt with by West Midlands Police in 2021

West Midlands Police Locate teams dealt with 13,000 missing people reports during 2021

The teams were involved in just over 13,000 missing people reports during 2021, ranging from an eight month-old baby to a 95-year-old man.

They included a vulnerable 16-year-old boy who was a victim of labour exploitation.

He has since been fully safeguarded and is now engaging with education services.

A woman with mental health issues who had turned to rough sleeping was also traced, and with the help of West Midlands Police partners is now home and on a support package.

She even took the time to send officers a card to thank them for the help they gave her.

Detective Inspector Phil Poole said: "There can be a wide range of reasons why someone goes missing but our focus is on finding them safe and well, and as quickly as possible.

"It's a stressful time for families and friends and when it's someone particularly vulnerable the clock is ticking.

"You have to continually consider the best way of tracing someone without causing any harm or distress.

"We've had some great support and assistance from the public when we've issued social media appeals, which we’re always extremely grateful for.

"For every report we have to step back and consider the best approach to finding someone, and weigh up the impact it could have on somebody who is vulnerable.

"Fortunately we have great, experienced teams who have repeatedly shown they know what's best for a successful investigation.

"It's a lovely feeling when you've helped reunite someone with their loved ones."

The specialist Locate unit was initially launched as a pilot approach in 2016 and became fully operational across the force the following summer.

A team picks up an investigation if initial response officer checks of addresses, with family and friends and at hospitals draw a blank.

Locate officers then carry out a range of enquiries including CCTV, mobile phone and transactions to establish a missing person's movements and help find them as quick as possible.