Tribute paid to 'beautiful mom' found dead three days after Christmas

Finola Moore

Finola Moore, aged 57, was found dead at her home on Perry Park Crescent in Perry Barr at 1.30pm on December 28.

A 56-year-old man known to Ms Moore was arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released on bail while the police investigation continues.

The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed after a post mortem proved inconclusive.

Today, her family have paid tribute to her saying: “We are shocked and truly devastated by the loss of our beautiful mom, daughter, sister and friend.

“We will love her, miss her and remember her forever.

“We would like to ask for privacy while the police continue their investigation.”

The investigation remains ongoing to determine exactly how Finola died and police are continuing to review CCTV.