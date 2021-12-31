Distraction burglar jailed after targeting 83-year-old woman

Daniel Freeman has been jailed for three years. Photo: West Midlands Police

Daniel Freeman was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of burglary at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old from Birmingham had turned up at the pensioner’s house in Erdington last June and claimed to be from the gas board, telling the 83-year-old woman that she owed £250 and that he needed to see the garden.

While the 83-year-old woman was suspicious and initially told him that she didn’t have a letter from the gas board, Freeman worked alongside another man to convince his way into her home.

The thief took her to the garden as his accomplice searched her home and stole £700 from an upstairs bedroom.

As they went to leave, the pensioner caught Freeman trying to steal her pension money from her pocket before the pair ran away.

Officers from West Midlands Police were able to get CCTV from the neighbour’s house, which showed two suspects walking to her home and leaving a short time later.

The CCTV helped to identify Daniel Freeman as a suspect and he was arrested a few days later on suspicion of burglary.

Trainers matching the CCTV images were seized from his address and £460 in £20 notes was found in his wallet.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence, meaning that it went to trial, where the woman he targeted was so poorly that she had to give evidence via a video link.

Freeman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison.