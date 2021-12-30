Nightingale 'surge hub' to be introduced as NHS moves to 'war footing' over Omicron variant

Solihull Hospital. Photo: Google Maps

The temporary structure – capable of housing around 100 patients – will be set up at Solihull Hospital along with seven other locations, chiefs say.

The surge hubs will be placed in hospital grounds and work could start as early as this week amid growing fears the health service could be over-run.

Health chiefs say the hubs will make it easier to move staff and equipment should there be a surge in admissions due to the virus as cases continue to grow.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “Given the high level of Covid-19 infections and increasing hospital admissions, the NHS is now on a war footing.

"We do not yet know exactly how many of those who catch the virus will need hospital treatment, but given the number of infections we cannot wait to find out before we act and so work is beginning from today to ensure these facilities are in place.

"We hoped never to have to use the original Nightingales and I hope we never to have to use these new hubs. Staff across the health service are working around the clock to provide the best possible care to patients and rollout the NHS Covid vaccination programme.

"The public can play their part by following the guidance to limit the spread of infection and by getting boosted now. The science is clear. Two doses of vaccine do not provide enough protection against Omicron so if you have not yet had a life-saving booster do not delay any longer."

NHS trusts have been asked to identify areas such as gyms and education centres that can be converted to accommodate patients and more Nightingale sites could be added to create up to 4,000 "super surge" beds across the country.

The move comes as hospitals are using hotels, hospices and care homes to safely discharge as many people who are medically fit to leave as possible.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid: "We’ve backed the NHS at every turn throughout this pandemic to make sure it provides the care and treatment people need. I want to thank the tireless efforts of our health workers on the frontline who are delivering for patients every day.

"We hope the Nightingale surge hubs at hospitals will not have to be used but it is absolutely right that we prepare for all scenarios and increase capacity."

If hospitals need to use the new beds after exhausting every other option, equipment previously used for the original Nightingale hospitals will be rapidly distributed to them.

The new Nightingale facilities would take patients who, although not fit for discharge, need minimal support and monitoring while they recover from illness, freeing up regular ward beds to provide care for those with more intensive needs.

Patients may include those recovering from Covid-19 who are no longer infectious and do not need intensive oxygen therapy. The units would be led by hospital consultants and nurses, but with other clinical and non-clinical staff brought in with rapid training to be able to perform routine checks and other tasks.

Local NHS teams are already working closely with councils, social care and hospices to support as many people as possible to be discharged safely from hospital – either to other local facilities or with support to recover in their own home.

A national deal with Hospice UK will see up to 4,800 people a day who need ongoing monitoring, but don’t need to be in hospital, be supported either in a hospice bed or through Hospice@Home teams.

Local leaders have also been told to consider using hotels and care hubs in care homes to provide places for people to recover before going home, rather than in hospital wards.