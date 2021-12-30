Murder arrest made after woman's body found in house

The body was discovered at an address on Perry Park Crescent. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police have begun the investigation after the body of a 57-year-old woman was discovered by family members at the home on Perry Park Crescent in Perry Barr, Birmingham, on Tuesday.

A 56-year-old man, who police say was known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has been released on bail while enquiries continue, with the cause of death still to be determined.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating the death of a woman after her body was discovered at a property in Perry Barr, Birmingham.

"We were called to Perry Park Crescent at 1.30pm on Tuesday (28 December) where the 57-year-old was sadly found by family members.

"Our investigations are in the very early stages and a forensic post mortem examination yesterday could not determine her exact cause of death.

"A 56-year-old man, who is known to the woman, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail while our enquires continue."

Detective inspector Adam Jobson from the force’s homicide team said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman, who are being supported by specialist officers at this really sad time.

"If anyone has any information, we’d urge them to contact us as a matter of urgency.