Tributes paid by family to man following crash death

Gordon Beattie died in a collision on Boxing Day. Photo: West Midlands Police

Gordon Beattie was driving home from the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match on Boxing Day when he is believed to have suffered a medical episode and was involved in an accident on Walsall Road in Perry Barr.

The 69-year-old was pronounced dead following the collision and his family has released a tribute to him.

The tribute says: "Gordon Beattie sadly passed away on Boxing Day after being involved in an accident driving home from the Aston Villa vs Chelsea game.

"Gordon was a season ticket holder since the mid 70's and was doing something he enjoyed.

"Retired for some years after a career with West Midlands Travel, he had lived the last 12 years peacefully in Droitwich where he made a lot of new friends but remembered his roots and friends in Birmingham too."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man who sadly died following a collision on Walsall Road, Perry Barr, around 8pm on Boxing Day has been named as Gordon Beattie.

"Our enquiries are ongoing but we believe that Gordon, aged 69, had a medical episode and do not believe any other vehicles were involved.