Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four puppies rescued from fire and given oxygen therapy

By Nathan RoweBirminghamPublished:

Firefighters have rescued four puppies from a shed fire in the West Midlands.

Freer Road, Aston
Freer Road, Aston

The blaze broke out on Freer Road in the Aston area of Birmingham at around 9am on Wednesday morning.

Four puppies were rescued and received oxygen therapy via pet masks which are carried by the fire service.

Eight firefighters from Aston and Perry Bar stations were sent to the blaze.

They used one hose-reel jet to tackle the flames and later used thermal imaging to help with the damping down of the shed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We received a call at 8:37am to a timber framed domestic shed around three by five meters in size.

"We had eight firefighters in attendance from Aston and Perry Bar fire stations within four minutes of the alert.

"We used one hose reel jet, and rescued four puppies who received 100 per cent oxygen via the pet masks.

"We then used thermal imaging and performed damping down in the shed."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News