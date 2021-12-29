Four puppies rescued from fire and given oxygen therapy

Freer Road, Aston

The blaze broke out on Freer Road in the Aston area of Birmingham at around 9am on Wednesday morning.

Four puppies were rescued and received oxygen therapy via pet masks which are carried by the fire service.

Eight firefighters from Aston and Perry Bar stations were sent to the blaze.

They used one hose-reel jet to tackle the flames and later used thermal imaging to help with the damping down of the shed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We received a call at 8:37am to a timber framed domestic shed around three by five meters in size.

"We had eight firefighters in attendance from Aston and Perry Bar fire stations within four minutes of the alert.

"We used one hose reel jet, and rescued four puppies who received 100 per cent oxygen via the pet masks.