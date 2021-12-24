Three-year-old girl dies after car rolls over in Birmingham crash

The white car hit a fence and rolled in the crash on Wednesday night. Photo: SnapperSK

She was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital, with what West Midlands Ambulance Service described at the time as "life-threatening injuries" after the car she was in hit a fence and rolled over in Church Road, Yardley on Wednesday evening.

West Midlands Police has now confirmed that the little girl died in hospital on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old woman driving the car was arrested at the time on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later released under investigation.

Police closed Church Road after the crash happened next to the Swan Shopping Centre at around 10.30pm on December 22.

Police closed the road while medics attended the scene and vehicle removed. Photo: SnapperSK

Photos from the scene showed the white hatchback left with major damage to its front end and driver's side next to damaged barriers and debris.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash, although two cars that stopped at the scene were left behind the police cordon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

As well as detailing how medics helped the injured girl, an ambulance spokeswoman said: "The second patient, the driver, was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries, she received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment."

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward. Photo: SnapperSK

West Midlands Police is still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: "We're continuing to ask for anyone who was in the area at around 10.30pm and may have information or dash cam footage.

"We'd ask people not to speculate and instead come to us with any information.