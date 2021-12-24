Third-generation police officer vows to make father and grandad proud on the beat

Student Officer Caleb with dad Bruce and grandfather Frank

Caleb Mathews completed his initial training as a student officer this month, inspired by his grandfather Frank and father Bruce who both worked as police officers for 30 years.

Sadly, 92-year-old Frank is now receiving palliative care in hospital, where Caleb visited him to break the news about his progress through the ranks.

The 22-year-old student officer said: “Granddad struggles to communicate but he’s still aware of what’s going on around him; I know he would be delighted to know I’m working with West Midlands Police.

“I spoke to him back in July and he was really pleased for me and passed on some advice about what to expect in the early days and as my career progressed.

“Both dad and granddad were both really passionate about policing and that’s rubbed off on me growing up. They always said how locking up an offender or protecting someone is really rewarding, unlike any other job, and I hope I can make them both proud.”

Caleb is currently on assignment with the Public Protection Unit, investigating domestic abuse offences and helping to protect victims.

But during the first pandemic lockdown, he worked in care homes for people with special needs.

Next year Caleb, now living in Birmingham but originally from Sussex, will be assigned to a response unit attending 999 calls and also spend several months helping local communities as part of a neighbourhood police unit.