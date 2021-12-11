Teenager dies as car overturns in early-hours crash

The crash happened on Washwood Heath Road, pictured running left to right. Photo: Google

A 19-year old man died and two other passengers were injured when the Seat Ibiza overturned on Washwood Heath Road in Birmingham around 5:25am.

One of the survivors was seriously hurt and taken to hospital while the other suffered minor injuries.

It is not yet clear who was driving the car.

The road was closed between Foley Road and St Agatha's Road by police who warned it was likely to remain closed until Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly died and we'll be offering them all the support we can during this incredibly difficult time.

"We're in the area carrying out enquiries and our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are keen to hear from anyone with information. Particularly if you were in the area and have dash cam footage.

"Please message us via Live Chat on our website, or call 101, and quote log 658 from 11 December.