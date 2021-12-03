Symphony hall rocks to a night of hits from Jason Donovan

Jason Donovan.

Birmingham Symphony Hall was filled to capacity as singer and actor Jason Donovan took to the stage to provide a night of nostalgic fun and a large selection of his favourite songs from more than 30 years in the industry.

As well as a solo career involving five UK Number ones, he also enjoyed a successful career in musical theatre, starting with Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and including War of the Worlds, Priscilla, The Sound of Music and War of the Worlds.

Jason was in Birmingham as part of his 52-date Even More Good Reasons national tour, which marked the 30th anniversary of his debut album "Ten Good Reasons" in 1989 and was a rescheduled show due to coronavirus restrictions.

Looking lean and relaxed and sporting a pair of leather trousers, the 53-year-old treated the sold-out audience to a memorable night of hits from his solo career and from the musicals he had appeared in over the years.

Opening with "Sweet Transvestite" from the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Jason and his band played hits such as "Hang onto your love" and "RSVP", as well as covers like "Suddenly" by Angry Anderson.

He played a varied set, taking songs from his solo career and interspersing with songs like "Any dream will do" from Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat" and "Time heals" from Mack and Mabel.

Displaying a versatile range, he played an acoustic version of "Rhythm of the rain" and enjoyed audience sing-a-longs for the biggest hits such as "Sealed with a kiss" and "Too many broken hearts", which brought the audience to their feet.

After finishing the set with an emotional rendition of "Especially for You", Jason came back on to lead an encore singing of "Too many broken hearts", giving the audience a highlight to remember at the end of the evening.