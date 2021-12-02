Thousands of fewer drivers travelling through Clean Air Zone in Birmingham, figures show

Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Figures from Aston University show that an average of 10,800 and 11,850 non-compliant cars have passed through the Clean Air Zone (CAZ) per day since the introduction of the charge, compared with an average of 18,787 before its introduction.

The zone, introduced in a bid to reduce air pollution, officially launched in June.

Non-compliant vehicles which do not meet emissions standards face charges of £8 for cars, vans and taxis, or £50 for HGVs and coaches, rising to £120 if unpaid within six days.

The charge has been the subject of much controversy since its long-anticipated introduction in the summer, with several local businesses stating how it has negatively affected both staff and customers at several city centre locations.

And, speaking following the news, Cabinet member for Transport and the Environment Councillor Waseem Zaffar said he was delighted with the progress being made.

“The council is pleased that fewer non-compliant vehicles are driving within Birmingham’s Clean Air Zone since the scheme began six months ago,” he said.

“Now only one in 10 cars are non-compliant. This means that people who live, visit or work in Birmingham are already gaining the benefits of reduced pollution levels in the city centre.

“During the first four months of the scheme, non-compliant vehicles entering the CAZ dropped by 7,000 from 19,000 in June to 11,000 in September so we still have a way to go. There is an average reduction of 8,000 non-compliant vehicles a day.

“Overall vehicle compliance went from 74 per cent when not charging in June to 82 per cent in October. Notably, 98.7 per cent of buses and coaches are compliant. Delivery vans have the lowest compliance rate at 77 per cent.