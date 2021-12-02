Man who took suitcase full of drugs on train journey is jailed

Hung Nguyen. Photo: British Transport Police

Hung Nguyen – nicknamed 'Cannabis' – was caught with a suitcase full of skunk on a train travelling from Warrington to London Euston on February 15 last year.

The 26-year-old had taken a taxi at around 11am and had been dropped off along with friends at Warrington Bank Quay station.

The taxi driver reported to British Transport Police (BTP) that the suitcase Nguyen loaded into the car smelt strongly of cannabis.

Nguyen had boarded a train bound for London Euston and officers intercepted it at Wolverhampton just before midday. He was intercepted at Birmingham New Street and subsequently searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The officers discovered 15 kilograms of cannabis sealed in carrier bags inside Nguyen’s suitcase, and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and taken to police custody for questioning.

Nguyen initially claimed he was 16 years old, however upon analysing his mobile phone data officers found a video of his family singing to him on his 25th birthday.

The video also showed him being presented with a cake decorated with messages that read “happy birthday Can” – short for cannabis – and “25 years old”.

The suitcase. Photo: British Transport Police

Inside the suitcase. Photo: British Transport Police

Nguyen, of no fixed address, appeared at Warwickshire Crown Court on September 21 where he pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

He was found guilty at trial and a judge sentenced him to 32 months behind bars on November 26.

Detective Constable Mark Burgess said: “This was a brazen and frankly ludicrous attempt to move a large quantity of drugs across the country via the rail network.

“I’m especially thankful to the taxi driver for reporting the incident and providing us with the opportunity to catch Nguyen red-handed.

“The public and those that work on and around the railway play an integral role in stopping offenders – they’re our eyes and ears.

“I urge anyone that’s on the railway and spots something that doesn’t seem right to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.