Man in his 20s dies and two passengers are seriously injured after car hits tree

The car hit a tree on Bristol Road, Birmingham. Photo: SnapperSK

Two passengers in the car were also injured in the incident on Bristol Road, Birmingham, early this morning, with the road expected to be shut until around midday.

The driver was found in a critical condition at the scene but died while on the way to hospital, police said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called just before 12.30am to the road, near the junction with Eastern Road.

"The driver, aged 20, was found in a critical condition but passed away on the way to hospital. Our thoughts are with his family and friends and this time.

"Two passengers also sustained serious injuries and are currently at hospital.

"The road heading out of Birmingham is currently closed and is expected to be shut until midday.

"We’re working hard to find out how the collision happened. If you were in the area at the time and either saw what happened or have dash cam footage, please get in touch."

Meanwhile in a separate incident a man has died after the car he was a passenger in hit a wall on Warwick Road, Acocks Green, this morning.

The driver of the car has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following the crash, at around 12.15am.

Morrison's on Warwick Road is expected to remain closed while forensic examination takes place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk 8amor to call 101 anytime.