Rare 115-year-old Olympic medal sells for £4,000 in Birmingham

Rare Olympic medal over 100 years old.

The medal was handed out at what is now considered one of the most historically significant games, the 1906 Olympics held in Athens.

It featured as Lot 546 in an online-only auction run by Fellows Auctioneers who are based in Birmingham.

The auction took place on Monday and saw the medal eclipse its estimate of £2,000 to £3,000, seeing an eventual hammer price of £3,250.

Alison Jakeway silver senior specialist, said: "The high price achieved is testament to the significance of the 1906 Games and their important influence on the standards and organisation of all future Olympics.

"We were delighted to be able to offer such a rare piece of social and sporting history, relating to the 1906 Olympic or Intercalated Games, held in Athens."

Featuring Zeus holding winged Victory, the silver winner’s medal is a fusion of neo-classical and Art Nouveau styles with the reverse displays a detailed view of the Acropolis and Parthenon.

It was designed by Jules-Clement Chaplain, who in 1877 was named official medallist of the French government.