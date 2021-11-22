The 13-year-old boy was shot at Hockley Circus in Birmingham. Photo: SnapperSK

West Midlands Police said they "know" the people responsible for the shooting were in a black SUV before the boy was gunned down in Hockley on Thursday.

It is not yet clear whether the gunman was on foot when the shots were fired or if they remained in the vehicle.

The force has issued a fresh appeal for people to check dash-cam footage as the teenage victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital four days on from the attack.

The boy suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" when he was shot in the back just before 7pm at Hockley Circus, near one of the busiest roads into Birmingham from the Black Country.

Officers have now said that the car the people who shot him were in a car which was seen near the entrance of Travis Perkins building supplies on South Road, around 150 metres away from where the shooting happened.

It then travelled up Soho Hill and turned left before the shots were fired next to Hockley Circus roundabout.

The 13-year-old has been in hospital since being shot on Thursday. Photo: SnapperSK

So far nobody has been arrested over the shooting and detectives are still keen to track down anyone who was in the area and may have information or footage which can help them.

The roundabout is on a key route into the city from the Black Country and includes the Hockley flyover where the A41 meets the A4540 ring road just north of the Jewellery Quarter.

Detective Chief Inspector John Askew, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "A young boy has been shot and my thoughts are with him and his family at this highly distressing time.

"We’re doing all we can to understand what happened and who was responsible. I’m sure you are equally as appalled as I am – so if you can help please do get in touch.

"Violence like this on our streets is simply unacceptable – we’re committed to apprehending those responsible and recovering the weapon(s) from our streets."