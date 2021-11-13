Woman suffers serious head injuries after hit-and-run in Birmingham

By Thomas Parkes

A woman has suffered serious head injuries and is "seriously ill" in hospital after a hit-and-run in Birmingham.

Brandford Road, between Heathland Avenue and Hall Road in Castle Bromwich. Photo: Google
The incident happened in Brandford Road, between Heathland Avenue and Hall Road in Castle Bromwich.

It took place at around 1.25am on Saturday with a woman, believed to be 29, suffering the serious injuries.

Officers are carrying out CCTV and local enquiries in a bid to identify the driver.

Sergeant Adam Garbett, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "If anyone saw what happened or saw a young lady walking on or along Bradford Road in the lead up to the collision, please get in touch.

"Similarly if anyone was driving nearby and has dash-cam footage I would ask them to check their video to see if they have caught the offender on camera.

"I would also appeal to the driver to do the right thing and come forward so we can speak to them."

Anyone with information is urged to message the force on Live Chat through the website or call us on 101 quoting log 226 from Nov 13.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

