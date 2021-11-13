Woman suffers serious head injuries after hit-and-run in Birmingham

Brandford Road, between Heathland Avenue and Hall Road in Castle Bromwich. Photo: Google

The incident happened in Brandford Road, between Heathland Avenue and Hall Road in Castle Bromwich.

It took place at around 1.25am on Saturday with a woman, believed to be 29, suffering the serious injuries.

Officers are carrying out CCTV and local enquiries in a bid to identify the driver.

Sergeant Adam Garbett, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "If anyone saw what happened or saw a young lady walking on or along Bradford Road in the lead up to the collision, please get in touch.

"Similarly if anyone was driving nearby and has dash-cam footage I would ask them to check their video to see if they have caught the offender on camera.

"I would also appeal to the driver to do the right thing and come forward so we can speak to them."