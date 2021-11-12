Police urge people not to share 'distressing' footage after death of three-year-old

Police are continuing to investigate the collision. Photo: SnapperSK

The incident happened on Reddings Lane, Yardley, around 2.40pm on Thursday.

The driver left the scene but a 24-year-old man handed himself into police a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He currently remains in police custody for questioning.

Police have asked people to think of the family and to not share the "distressing" footage currently circulating online.

Speaking earlier on Friday, Acting Inspector Paul Hughes, of the serious collision investigation unit at West Midlands Police, said: “The tragic death of such a young child is deeply saddening.

"Our thoughts are with the girl’s family at this incredibly distressing time.

“Our priority is supporting her family and ensuring that a thorough investigation is carried out.

"We understand the shock and worry this may have caused the community and ask people not to speculate on the circumstances."

Any information on the incident should be emailed to FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively people can contact Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 2641 of 11 November.