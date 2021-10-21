Five Ways roundabout to be closed for a day as part of Metro extension work

Five Ways Roundabout, Birmingham. Photo: Google

The closure is so that a brand-new electrical substation unit can be lowered in place at Five Ways by crane as part of the work that Midland Metro Alliance is completing for the second phase of the Birmingham Westside Metro extension to Edgbaston.

The temporary closure will be in place from 12 midnight with Five Ways island fully open to traffic before the end of the same day.

Works have been scheduled on a Sunday in an attempt to minimise disruption.

There will be a significant impact on bus services with diversions adding up to 15 minutes to journeys.

Some stops close to the roundabout may not be in use.

Those travelling in private vehicles should follow the clearly marked diversion routes in place or consider walking and cycling for shorter journeys as the pedestrian underpass at Five Ways remains open as usual.

Paul Brown, construction director at Midland Metro Alliance, said: “We’re working hard with our partners to ensure those living, working and travelling through Birmingham on Sunday are aware of these temporary but essential works and feel able to plan their journeys around it.”