Breaking Bad star visits Brum

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamPublished:

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston surprised audiences at the Birmingham Rep when he was spotted at the theatre's press night for a new musical.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston at the Birmingham Rep. Photograph by Kris Askey.
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston at the Birmingham Rep. Photograph by Kris Askey.

The actor visited Birmingham this week and watched What's New Pussycat? at the theatre, based on Henry Fielding's comic novel, The History of Tom Jones.

Accompanying the story of the swinging sixties was of course, music by Welsh legend Sir Tom Jones, including iconic tracks Delilah, It's Not Unusual, and What's New Pussycat?

While Bryan Cranston's visit was perhaps, unusual, a host of entertainment stars graced the theatre for the musical's premiere.

Also in attendance were Baroness Floella Benjamin DBE, Dame Arlene Phillips, and the cast of the TV show Doctors.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Dudley
Sandwell
Wolverhampton
Wyre Forest
Staffordshire
Entertainment
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News