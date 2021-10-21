Breaking Bad star visits Brum

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston at the Birmingham Rep. Photograph by Kris Askey.

The actor visited Birmingham this week and watched What's New Pussycat? at the theatre, based on Henry Fielding's comic novel, The History of Tom Jones.

Accompanying the story of the swinging sixties was of course, music by Welsh legend Sir Tom Jones, including iconic tracks Delilah, It's Not Unusual, and What's New Pussycat?

While Bryan Cranston's visit was perhaps, unusual, a host of entertainment stars graced the theatre for the musical's premiere.