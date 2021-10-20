World's largest Primark is now the smallest after it's recreated in Lego

The Primark store has been recreated in Lego.

The model of the store, which first opened in 2019, will feature at Legoland Discovery Centre in the city as part of the site's Miniland display.

It has been built from 2,988 Lego bricks and features a replica of the store's interior and exterior along with The Primark Cafe with Disney.

The Primark store has been recreated in Lego.

Amy Langham, Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham’s general manager, said: "We cannot wait to cut the ribbon of the world’s smallest Primark in our attraction’s Miniland. Our Master Model Builder, Michelle, has done an amazing job at replicating the famous Birmingham store. Who doesn’t love a trip to the shops?! Now we’re opening a Primark in our Miniland, it means our mini figures can shop till they drop!

“Our new Primark store is just the latest addition to our magnificent Miniland at Legoland Discovery Centre, which celebrates all the iconic Birmingham landmarks in a smaller form. We can’t wait to see our guest’s faces once they see the new addition!”

Master Model Builder Michelle with her creation

Other features include a beauty salon, 203 items of clothing and miniature figures of actual staff in the branch – along with 12 mannequins, four escalators, two tills and even miniature shoppers exiting the store with the store's brown paper bags.

The Primark store has been recreated in Lego.

The actual store, on High Street in the city, has five floors and offers a range of fashion, beauty and home-ware. And it's not only the biggest Primark in the world, with the Guinness World Records certifying it as the world's largest fashion retail store.

The Primark store has been recreated in Lego.

Paul Chittim, general manager for Primark Birmingham, said: "I’m incredibly proud to manage the world’s largest Primark and serve the wonderful people of Birmingham, so I am delighted to see the world’s smallest open here too. I was a bit worried about running both but thankfully the team at Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham have recreated myself and the brilliant Birmingham Primark team in minifigure form so I know the store will be good hands.

The world's largest Primark opened in 2019

"We put a lot of thought into ensuring we offer our customers amazing fashion at amazing prices and I’m thrilled to see that the LEGOLAND store is no different.”