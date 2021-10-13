The Rocket Club, in Broad Street. Photo: Google Maps

The Rocket Club had its licence suspended following an urgent licence review hearing last month called for by West Midlands Police.

A police account to the council said the force received a call on September 26, stating a member of the public had just been raped.

The force stated “up to” four males had “been involved” in the incident.

The interim suspension has now been overturned following a challenge from law firm Harrison Clark Rickerbys on behalf of the venue.

A licensing meeting was held today, with evidence heard in private due to legal reasons.

The Birmingham City Council licensing sub-committee consisted of chair Councillor Diane Donaldson, Councillor Mike Sharpe and Councillor Bob Beauchamp.

The councillors decided to remove the interim suspension put in place pending a full review hearing of the venue.

Councillor Donaldson said: “I would like to inform you that we have reached a decision and the decision is as follows – to lift the suspension […].

“The written decision will be with you and will outline the full reasons and that will be with you within 48 hours of the application being made.”

The sub-committee at the previous meeting consisted of chair Councillor Nicky Brennan, Councillor Mary Locke and Councillor Diane Donaldson.