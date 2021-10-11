Get into the Christmas spirit at the giant Winter Funland event at the NEC

Winter Funland will even get the grinch into festive spirit

Winter Funland at the NEC includes a gigantic ice-skating rink, traditional circus, a full-size fairground, and Santa’s Grotto.

The fun starts on Thursday, December 9 and will run until Sunday, January 2 this Christmas extravaganza will also include a festive food and drink market, mischievous elves and the chance to meet with Father Christmas himself, at Santa’s Grotto.

Glen Ramsden, Winter Funland Birmingham event manager, said: “We have been delivering fun-filled Christmas events in Manchester for the past three years, so we are excited to be bringing Winter Funland to the Midlands for the first time.

“I can promise it’s a great way to celebrate the most magical time of the year. We really do have something for all the family to enjoy, including unlimited time on the rides which includes traditional carousels to Helter Skelters and family favourite, the Dodgems. The skating rink is perfect for all the family whether you are gliding like a pro or wobbling along with the help of one of the penguins and the circus is pure entertainment with clowns and acrobats galore."

He added: "After the last 12 months, this will be a fantastic event to make memories with loved ones and have some fun!”

A VIP night will take place on Thursday, December 9 and there will also be special sensory sessions for families with children who have autism on Monday, December 13 when the noise will be lowered, lighting reduced and a special chill-out space available.