Biker killed in Birmingham crash

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Heartlands Parkway, Nechells, on Saturday morning.

West Midlands Police said he was found with serious injuries just before 6.10am.

Part of the road was expected to stay closed until late on Saturday afternoon while the scene is examined.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "We're currently working to establish what happened and we're keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and can assist our enquiries.

"Part of the road is expected to remain closed until later this afternoon while our investigations continue.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically lost his life and we'll be offering them support at this deeply traumatic time.