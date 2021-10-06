Birmingham to be split into 'segments' in months under new transport proposals

A map showing the plan from the city council for the city centre area. Photo: Birmingham City Council

The “segment” system for within the A4540 ring road is “one of the closest things” to becoming reality in a finalised transport plan, according to transport chief Councillor Waseem Zaffar.

Speaking at a media event to mark the Birmingham transport plan – set to be approved by Cabinet members on October 12 – Councillor Zaffar outlined the council’s “aspiration” for cultural change.

The plan is intended to bring about a reduction in private car use to improve the city’s air pollution levels – thought to be responsible for 900 deaths per year – and help its climate impact.

The segments plan involves the splitting of the city centre within the ring road – the same space as the Clean Air Zone – into seven sections, with travel between the sections restricted for cars.

Instead, drivers will be diverted back onto the ring road, and priority given within the city centre to public transport, cycling and walking.

Some of the measures have already been introduced in the Jewellery Quarter, while completely new measures have been suggested between Eastside/Digbeth and Southside/Highgate.

Cabinet member for transport and environment Councillor Zaffar said the early adoption of some of the measures during the pandemic had been “largely a success”.

He said: “I think the segments plan is one of the closest things to reality because we trialled some of that during the emergency transport plan during the pandemic.

“We know from conversations from people who walk, use public transport, that they are very supportive of the plans around the segments.

“So I think you will see over the coming months the delivery of the segments being something that is brought forward faster than some of the other big moves within the Birmingham transport plan.”

An idea mooted in the documents is for the A38 Queensway to be closed to traffic, with cars again diverted to the ring road. The documents suggests the measure would mean the route is given over to green space and walking and cycling routes.

Councillor Zaffar said: “He said: “To make it absolutely clear, there are no plans at this stage to close the A38 tunnels.

“What we have said in the transport plan and what we have always said during the consultation phase is – we have got all these major changes happening to transport in Birmingham.

“The plan sets out a massive vision, an ambitious and bold vision. We have got a motorway running right through the heart of the city through the A38.

“I think it would be rather unfair if we […] didn’t have a look at the current use of the A38 tunnels in line with our policies […].

“For that to happen, there needs to be an extensive piece of work which looks at alternative plans, which engages with key stakeholders in the city, consults with the wider public before that can be brought forward.

“So it is very, very early days with respect to the future use of the A38 tunnels and I would be surprised if we get anything around that in the coming months at the very earliest.”

West Midlands mayor Andy Street has previously said he does not agree with the idea of closing the tunnels, arguing it is important for trade between businesses north and south of the city.

But Councillor Zaffar said there was “absolutely” no chance of friction with the mayor’s office around any potential closure of the A38 tunnels to traffic.

He said: “We work very closely with the combined authority, we work very closely with Transport for West Midlands and we also engage with the Mayor of the West Midlands – we absolutely respect his mandate.

“Any changes that we bring about – we will have the right level of engagement with the Mayor’s office, with the combined authority and with the Mayor himself.

“This isn’t about creating friction between the council’s leadership and the Mayor of the West Midlands, this is about working together to tackle the environmental challenges, to tackle the health challenges we have got in this city and to have a transport system in Birmingham that is fit for purpose.

“On a lot things we agree and on some things we don’t agree but it’s about working together to understand and bring forward plans which are reality and which are desperately needed.”

Councillor Zaffar has said an important step towards achieving the ambitions set out in the plan will be the awarding of more powers and resources from central Government.

One example of this is around the problem of pavement parking – which Councillor Zaffar says “absolutely sickens” him.

He said: “We have always said very clearly – give us the London-style transport system here in Birmingham. And watch us as a local authority reverse those health inequalities, reverse those environmental changes that we have to tackle head-on.

“We see in London what Sadiq Khan is able to do, with the powers that Sadiq Khan has in terms of pricing, in terms of public transport operators providing services there, and the level of investment that goes into London.

“Give us here in Birmingham and the rest of the country those powers, give us those resources and you will see how we have people in our city live healthier lives, and utilise more sustainable forms of public transport and operate in our city in a more effective way.