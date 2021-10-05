Two teenagers arrested after violence broke out in Birmingham city centre released under investigation

The violence happened outside the Square Peg on Corporation Street. Photo: Google

Disorder had broke out on Corporation Street in the city on Friday evening in what police believe to be "targeted" attacks between groups.

It led to two teenagers running into the Square Peg pub where staff locked the doors to stop them being followed inside at around 5.15pm.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of possessing knives, with the pair being released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A spokesman for the force praised the Wetherspoon's staff for ensuring no customers or staff were hurt and appealed for any witnesses to come forward as soon as possible.