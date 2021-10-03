Tributes paid to traffic officer killed in the line of duty on anniversary

Malcolm 'Mac' Walker. Photo: West Midlands Police

Malcolm "Mac" Walker died after he was deliberately rammed off his bike in Birmingham by a man driving a stolen car.

The 46-year-old was catapulted off his bike into a bollard and later died from his injuries after the incident in October 2001.

A memorial service was held on Saturday at Sutton Coldfield Police Station, where the officer was based, as well as a service.

The West Midlands Police Honour Guard were also present to mark the occasion and the family of the officer were presented with a flag, which had previously been flown at Sutton Coldfield station in honour of him.

Tributes have been paid outside the police station where Mr Walker was based. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sergeant Chris Thomas, from the force traffic unit, said: "Twenty years ago we lost a true hero. I worked with Mac and was the second car at the scene the day he died.

"This was the most harrowing day of my 25-year career and a day that will be with me forever. My thoughts have always remained with Mac’s family and the legacy he leaves behind.

"To be able to honour him [on Saturday], is something so special. I know he will be looking down on us all."

Mac’s wife Helen added: “Twenty years have just flown by. He is in my thoughts daily and will be in my heart forever."

Earlier this year his family paid tribute to him as the National Police Memorial was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.