Dozens of firefighters tackle major blaze at city centre industrial unit

Fire crews tackling the blaze in MacDonald Street, Birmingham. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Residents living near MacDonald Street in the Highgate area of the city have been advised to keep windows and doors closed after the fire broke out shortly before 3am.

Images published by the West Midlands Fire Service show the fire raging at an industrial unit.

Smoke was seen pouring out of the building. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Along with dozens of firefighters, two specialist aerial appliances were also dispatched to the scene.

The fire service first tweeted at 5.21am to say: "Incident currently in progress Macdonald Street, Highgate. 70 Firefighters are currently working with 2 specialist aerial appliances. Avoid the area if possible due to road closures. Keep windows and doors closed in the area."

At its peak 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Two hours later more images revealed some of the damage after fire crews had managed to dampen down the flames.

Tweeting at 7.16am, the fire service said it was identifying hot spots within the building using a drone, adding: "Reduced number of Firefighters on scene. Road closure to remain throughout the day at Macdonald Street from the junction of Charles Henry street until junction Bissel street also Charles Henry street from junction Macdonald Street."

Fire crews are working to identify remaining hotspots. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Fire Service has been approached for further comment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The blaze has caused significant damage to the building. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service