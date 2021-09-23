Dozens of firefighters tackle major blaze at city centre industrial unit

Residents living near MacDonald Street in the Highgate area of the city have been advised to keep windows and doors closed after the fire broke out shortly before 3am.
Images published by the West Midlands Fire Service show the fire raging at an industrial unit.
Along with dozens of firefighters, two specialist aerial appliances were also dispatched to the scene.
The fire service first tweeted at 5.21am to say: "Incident currently in progress Macdonald Street, Highgate. 70 Firefighters are currently working with 2 specialist aerial appliances. Avoid the area if possible due to road closures. Keep windows and doors closed in the area."
Two hours later more images revealed some of the damage after fire crews had managed to dampen down the flames.
Tweeting at 7.16am, the fire service said it was identifying hot spots within the building using a drone, adding: "Reduced number of Firefighters on scene. Road closure to remain throughout the day at Macdonald Street from the junction of Charles Henry street until junction Bissel street also Charles Henry street from junction Macdonald Street."
West Midlands Fire Service has been approached for further comment.
West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.
A spokesperson said: "We were called by the fire service at 2:54am to a fire at a building at the junction of Macdonald Street and Rea Street South in Birmingham. We sent two paramedic officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene. However, there were no patients who required treatment and we were stood down from the scene.”