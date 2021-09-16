Appeal launched to help find missing city man

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing man.

Ubaid Nawaz has been missing since Wednesday, September 15. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help find Ubaid Nawaz, who hasn't been seen since Wednesday, September 15.

Mr Nawaz is described as 5ft 11ins tall, with black, shoulder length hair, and is from Acocks Green.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us find Ubaid Nawaz?

"The 33-year-old has not been seen since 15 September and we’re concerned for his safety.

"He’s from AcocksGreen, is 5ft 11ins tall, and has black shoulder length hair.

"If you’ve seen him, please call us on 101."

