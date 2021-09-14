Birmingham Snow Hill to receive £50 million revamp under plans

An artists' impression of how the redeveloped Snow Hill station could look - image courtesy of Birmingham City Council

And the development is predicted to provide more than 7,700 new jobs and 200 new homes.

Papers due to go before the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) this week have revealed outline plans for the ‘major redevelopment’ of the station, stating: “Snow Hill is one of Birmingham City Centre’s three main rail stations

providing local and regional services, and direct connections to London.

“The scheme involves the major redevelopment and transformation of Snow Hill rail station and its immediate environs, and improved transport connectivity within the Snow Hill area.

“This is predicted to support 112,000sqm of new office-led development accommodating over 7,700 jobs and 200 homes.”

The WMCA has also outlined plans for a fourth platform at Snow Hill, as well as ‘improved pedestrian connections’ between the city centre’s three railway stations – New Street, Moor Street and Snow Hill.

“The One Station package of improved pedestrian connections will link the new HS2 Curzon Street station with the three other city centre railway stations – New Street, Moor Street and Snow Hill,” papers state.

“The project will deliver wayfinding and a much-improved public realm along key walking routes to enhance sustainable connectivity to and from Curzon Street.”

Other plans due to go before the WMCA this week include a £285m maintenance project on the original Line 1 Metro route between Birmingham and Wolverhampton and £109m for interchange improvements at Sutton Coldfield and Solihull.

Pre-covid, Snow Hill Station saw an average of 5.5 million passengers every year, with this number expected to increase significantly with next year’s Commonwealth Games.

One of Birmingham’s three main city centre stations, Snow Hill Station opened in 1852 and currently features three platforms as well as a terminus for West Midlands Metro Trams.

The station provides mainly local services, serving Worcester, Kidderminster, Stourbridge, Stratford-Upon-Avon and Solihull. It also provides a service to London Marylebone.