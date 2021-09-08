Mayor inspects Royal Mail electric vans

Mayor for the West Midlands Andy Street visiting Royal Mail’s Hockley Delivery Office in Birmingham

During his visit, Andy took the wheel and test drove one of the eight electric vehicles at Hockley Delivery Office.

Hockley Delivery Office was one of the first Royal Mail locations to receive electric vehicles.

Mr Street was shown around the office by the delivery office manager, Michael Brennan, and was introduced to the postmen and women, who have continued to sort and deliver mail in the West Midlands area throughout the pandemic.

Royal Mail has processed unprecedented parcel volumes since March last year as more and more consumers shop online and want to receive their purchases as quickly as possible after placing their orders.

Royal Mail continues to play a vital role in keeping communities connected, as well as delivering vital test kits and vaccination letters as a core part of the nation’s fight against the pandemic.

It currently employs around 20,000 people in the Midlands and the construction of a major, new parcel hub in the Midlands is underway as the company accelerates its transformation to an international parcels-led business that also delivers letters in the UK. Scheduled for launch in 2023, the Daventry-based hub, which will be fitted with state-of-the-art parcel automation machinery, represents a significant investment in its Midlands operations.

“The work of postmen and women across the West Midlands during the pandemic has been absolutely outstanding, and it was great to have the opportunity to thank some of them in person at Hockley Delivery Office.

“The Covid pandemic has unquestionably altered the world we live in, but it hasn’t changed the climate emergency the West Midlands is currently facing. We know we have to tackle climate change and cut our emissions, and everyone has a role to play in doing that. That’s why I’m delighted Royal Mail are playing their part by making the switch to electric vans, and I am confident that with all sectors of our region working together we can reach our #WM2041 goal.”

Mr Brennan said: “It was really special to welcome Andy Street to our delivery office in Hockley. We have a fantastic team here who have worked really hard to keep everyone connected during these challenging times. Throughout it all, they’ve been delivering more and more parcels as well as vital test kits and vaccination letters in the fight against the pandemic. We know how much people rely on us, so it is really good to have that recognition and thanks from the Mayor as we get back to normal. This comes on the back of the kindness shown by all the customers who have thanked their postie on the delivery round which has truly been humbling.

“Royal Mail is also playing a key role in keeping our carbon emissions low in local communities so it was great to get the Mayor behind the wheel of one of our new electric vehicles and he showed some impressive driving skills.

“We all greatly appreciated Andy Street’s visit, and for taking the time to talk to postal workers directly about their experiences.”