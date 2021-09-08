Man hit by police car on blue lights in West Bromwich

By James VukmirovicWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated:

A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a police car on blue lights in the Black Country.

The man was hit on the pedestrian crossing at St Michael Street West in West Bromwich. Photo: Google Street Map
The man was hit on the pedestrian crossing at St Michael Street West in West Bromwich. Photo: Google Street Map

The man was hit on a pedestrian crossing in St Michael Street West in West Bromwich.

The police car was responding to a burglary in progress at the time and was said to be driving on blue lights and at low speed.

The incident, which happened around 4pm on Tuesday, saw the man treated by ambulance crews at the scene before being taken to Sandwell Hospital.

He is not thought to have been seriously injured.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A police car on blue lights responding to a burglary in progress hit a man on a pedestrian crossing at low speed on St Michael Street West yesterday around 4pm.

"The man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called by the police at 4.19pm to Moor Street, West Bromwich to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian.

"One ambulance attended and treated a pedestrian, a man, who had sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening. He was conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further checks."

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News