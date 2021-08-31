Police appeal to find suspect after fatal hit-and-run in Digbeth

Police want to speak to this man about the non-stop collision in Digbeth. Photo: West Midlands Police

The incident happened just after 11am on Great Barr Street at the crossroads junction with Heath Mill Lane in Digbeth.

Ghulam Nabi, aged 61, was walking along the pavement when he was struck by a car on Saturday. The driver failed to stop at the scene.

Mr Nabi received serious injuries and despite the best efforts of many people who assisted at the scene he died, police said.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "Mr Nabi was simply walking along the pavement, where he should have been afforded some protection. He was a much loved son, husband and father and as you can imagine his family are in extreme shock following this tragic collision.

“I would appeal directly to the driver of the car involved to do the right thing and to come forward now. I am in no doubt that you know you have been involved in a collision. Maybe you didn’t quite know the unfortunate circumstances at the time but you certainly do now. You know that collision has left a man dead in the road – Do the right thing and contact us.

"We have recovered a vehicle less than than half a mile from the scene and that will now be subject to an extensive forensic examination. My team are recovering plenty of CCTV and are following up numerous lines of enquiry as we pursue the driver.

“I would like to thank all of the public who came to Mr Nabi’s assistance at the scene and who have assisted us greatly since. This tragic incident has affected many people in the local community.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information, dash cam footage or CCTV to make contact with us no matter how small. Please do not assume we must already know what you have to tell us.”