Three arrests over violent attack on couple in Birmingham

West Midlands Police said a 24-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested on suspicion of robbery and wounding on Monday.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and the three men have all been bailed whilst investigations continue, the force said.

It follows a violent incident on Bromsgrove Street on August 15 where two men in their 30s were attacked with bottles at 4am, having earlier been subjected to homophobic abuse shouted from a passing car.

One man was left unconscious and another suffered nasty cuts, with patrols stepped up in the aftermath and the public urged to come forward and reassured the force will listen.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, from the force's CID, said: “Everyone should feel safe and comfortable to be who they are, we will not tolerate people being targeted in this way.

“We are proud to police our diverse communities and will not stand for hatred directed towards people because of their race, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or gender identity.

“Less than two weeks after the Bromsgrove Street attack, we have now traced and apprehended three suspects and our investigation remains active.