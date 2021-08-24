Birmingham Go-karting track praised by minister

Preet Gill at the go-karting track last week - image courtesy of Teamworks.

Preet Gill, MP for Edgbaston, visited Teamworks Karting last Friday (Aug 21) to look at the progress on the Summer Spectacular programme, which has been running since the first week of August.

Under the programme, the venue has been working with the Birmingham Children’s Trust to lead a daily rota of events for children, young people, parents and carers to take part in during the summer holidays.

The track has been hosting activities every morning throughout August as part of the Holiday Activity and Food Programme enrichment scheme. Events ranged from visits from famous Olympians to poetry classes, with a

nutritious healthy hot lunch provided for all children.

And Preet Gill MP was full of praise for the partnership when she visited the track, saying: “The happiness and excitement were plain to see on the children’s faces and I sincerely hope Teamworks Karting and the Trust keep up the great work.

“Fundamentally, we need great programmes like this to build relationships with young people. Currently, too few interventions exist that engage with young people, including those who are excluded from school need more support.

“I look forward to seeing and being part of future collaborations.”

Earlier this year it was announced that Teamworks would be moving on from Digbeth as part of a redevelopment of the area, with the premises expected to be demolished over the next 15 years.

And Simone Schehtman, Founding Director of Teamworks Karting Ltd, said it was nice to finally have ‘something to celebrate’ after a difficult few months.

“Teamworks Karting are delighted to be Birmingham Children’s Trust’s chosen partner to deliver a Summer Spectacular this entire August,” she said.

“After a difficult 18 months that young people across our city and wider region have endured, this month will be packed with great excitement, enrichment and action, enabling well-being, feel-good and unforgettable positive experiences.