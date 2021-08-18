A parking ticket issued to a car by Coventry City Council. Penalty charge notices are rising. Picture: LDR Tom Dare.

Due to be implemented in 2022, the changes would see all free parking provision in the Jewellery Quarter ended, with the council describing the area as ‘over subscribed’.

The changes will see a variety of unrestricted, limited waiting and permit holder only bays replaced with paid parking bays on Camden Street, Pope Street, Powell Street, Summer Hill Road, Warstone Lane, Branston Street, Pitsford Street, Carver Street, Tenby Street North, Graham Street, Newhall Hill, Kenyon Street, Livery Street, Summer Hill Terrace, Pemberton Street, Key Hill Drive and Key Hill.

And unrestricted and limited waiting parking bays would also be replaced with permit holder bays on Powell Street, Kenyon Street, Hockley Street, Pitsford Street, Key Hill Drive, Tenby Street, Regent Place, George Street, Branston Street and Livery Street.

The new paid parking bays will have a tiered pricing system, with £1.50 for up to one hour, £2.20 for two hours, £3.50 for three hours and £4.50 for up to four hours.

Reaction from the public to the proposed changes has been mixed so far, with one Twitter user calling it a ‘great initiative’ while another claimed the changes would harm local businesses in the area.

And, speaking on the changes, a spokesperson for the council said: “In 2017 Birmingham City Council undertook a review of the Jewellery Quarter Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) where recommendations were made to make changes to some of the parking provision within the Zone.

“The proposal is to remove all “free” parking contained within the Jewellery Quarter CPZ, as this area is currently oversubscribed.

“This will allow further parking places to be created and facilitate better parking provision for nearby residents and shoppers. The times and charges for the restrictions are in line with the other restrictions within the area.

“As a council, we are committed to a green recovery from Covid-19 and to building a better Birmingham for everybody.

“Managing parking demand is a key part of this, in line with the ambitions in the Birmingham Transport Plan. Further information is available on the Council’s BeHeard consultation portal.

"Those who wish to submit any comments should do so by September 2. Following the consultation feedback, once the responses have been analysed it is possible that the scheme details or status could change. If a decision is made to proceed, we would be looking at an implementation in 2022.”