Appeal to identify man who died in hospital after collapsing

These are the clothes Mariusz was wearing when he was taken to hospital

The man was found in Soho Road, Birmingham, at around 3.50pm on Friday, August 6, and taken to the nearby City Hospital, but he died at the hospital later the same day.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The man’s death is not suspicious but Birmingham and Solihull Coroner, Louise Hunt, wants to know who he is so that she can trace his family and friends.

"Before he died, the man told nurses that his name was Mariusz and that he was 51 years old.

"Mariusz was about 5ft 7ins tall, with an average build and short brown hair which was greying at the sides. He had a grey goatee beard and brown eyes.

"He also had three scars on his right upper arm, a scar on his left kneecap and another just below that.

"We have released some photos of the clothes Mariusz was wearing when he was taken to hospital in the hope that someone will recognise him."